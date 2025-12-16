John Crist Adds Second Show at the Opry House

John Crist announces the addition of a second show at Grand Ole Opry House, set for Thursday, February 19. His first show at the iconic Nashville venue will take place on Sunday, January 25.

The Pollstar Top 10 Worldwide Comedian (2023) will kick off his recently announced John Crist Live Tour on Friday, January 23rd. His January 25 and February 19 Nashville shows mark his long-awaited return to Music City after selling out three back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium in 2024.

Venue presale tickets begin Tuesday, December 16 at 10 local time. General on-sale begins Wednesday, December 17 at 10 AM local time at johncristcomedy.com/tour.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email