As Nashville continues to clean up from the Nashville Tornado, Metro Nashville Airport Authority has released details on damage at John C Tune Airport.

Cleanup and damage assessments continue at John C. Tune Airport (JWN) in west Nashville, which sustained massive damage from the early morning storms on March 3. Metro Nashville Airport Authority estimated $93 million in infrastructure damage alone has been sustained, which includes damage to the terminal and other buildings, including 17 hangars, airfield, pavement, navigational aids, signage, lighting, fencing, utilities and more.

They noted the estimate does not include damage to more than 90 destroyed aircraft and other personal property such as vehicles. No injuries were reported.

“The devastation wrought by this storm throughout the city and beyond is dramatic and a deep tragedy for so many of our friends and neighbors,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport (BNA) in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been impacted. While BNA was left unscathed, John C. Tune Airport was devastated. Still, we will immediately begin rebuilding and will open for operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Like all of Nashville, we will work together to recover.”

John C Tune Airport is located in the Cockrill Bend area of west Nashville, is the busiest general aviation airport in the state, with over 86,000 operations in 2019. Owned and operated by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, JWN provides a valuable and much-needed function as a reliever airport to BNA and serves the rapidly growing needs of the region’s corporate and private aircraft.