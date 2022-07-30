John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years

John C. Tune Airport (JWN®) opened 36 years ago in 1986.

JWN® is named for the late John Childress Tune Jr., the founding chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), pilot, attorney, and civic leader. Construction of what is now John C. Tune Airport began in 1983.

Following Mr. Tune’s passing the same year, MNAA’s Board of Commissioners named the airport in his honor—a lasting tribute to his significant contribution to aviation in Middle Tennessee. Located west of downtown Nashville, JWN® is owned and operated by the Airport Authority. As the reliever airport for BNA, JWN® serves the needs of corporate and private aircraft.

John C. Tune Airport is located at 110 Tune Airport Drive in Nashville.