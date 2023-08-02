JOBS: WCS Still Looking for Bus Drivers, Cafe Workers and More

With the start of the 2023-24 school year just days away, Williamson County Schools is still looking to fill vacant positions in various areas.

The district is looking for special education teachers and teaching assistants, School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, cafe workers and HVAC maintenance workers.

If you have a CDL license and are looking for a new opportunity, reach out to our Transportation Department. The district has several openings.

Benefits are available for full-time employees. To see vacant positions and to apply, visit the WCS Careers page. Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information.