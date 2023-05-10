JOBS: WCS Looking to Hire for the 2023-24 School Year

Williamson County Schools is looking for teachers and staff to join the team for the 2023-24 school year.

The district has vacancies for special education teachers, math teachers and science teachers and is offering a bonus for hard-to-fill positions. WCS is also looking to hire and will provide paid summer training for new bus drivers.

“Teaching is a gift, and it’s something to be valued,” said College Grove Elementary teacher Alison Kaczmarski. “When you’re at work, it doesn’t feel like it because you’re doing what you love. You’re helping grow these wonderful kids. It’s a really rewarding and positive career.”

To see vacant positions, visit the WCS Careers page. Email WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information or with questions.

