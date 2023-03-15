JOBS: Franklin Police Seeking Police Officer Candidates

FPD accepting applications for both new and experienced officers now through May 18, 2023.

Testing & interviews held June 1 and 2, 2023

Entry-level salary: $50k yearly

Experienced, POST certified officers start at $53,695 – $65,000/yr.

Take-home car program

4-day work week

On-site fitness facilities

Paid vacation, sick leave, and personal days, plus 12 additional paid holidays

Annual uniform & equipment allowance

Tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision benefits

Study materials can be found at this link

Applicants must be at least 21-years of age, be able to legally possess a firearm, and have a valid driver’s license.

Qualified applicants will be contacted with test-day instructions upon successful completion of the application.

For more information about the opportunity,

the requirements, and applying, click here.