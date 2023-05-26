JOBS: Become a WCS Bus Driver

Do you want to make a difference in students’ lives? Williamson County Schools is looking to hire bus drivers and bus assistants.

On Wednesday, May 31, the WCS Bus Training Center will be home to a hiring event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Representatives from the Transportation Department will be talking with potential applicants and offering same-day interviews. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the bus garage and offices and speak with mechanics, dispatch and leadership.

The Bus Training Center is located at 1761 West Main Street in Franklin. To see job descriptions or apply online, visit the WCS Employment page.

