Jobs Available in WCS as New School Year Approaches

The 2023-24 school year is right around the corner, and the district is still looking to fill some crucial positions inside and outside of the classroom.

WCS needs to fill vacancies for special education teaching assistants, food service team members, School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, part-time College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) childcare teaching assistants and bus drivers.

“I’ve been driving buses for WCS for a little over 10 years now,” said WCS bus driver Phil Marlin. “I needed something to do, and this has worked out really well.”

In addition, WCS also has open teaching positions for math, science and Spanish. If you are interested in applying for any of these vacancies, visit the WCS Careers page. Email WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information.

