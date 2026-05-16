Jo Dee Messina to Perform at The Truth in Nashville

Bridges, Messina’s first new album in over 10 years, is set to be released on June 5. Along with the new music, Messina has revealed her Bridges Tour: Celebrating 30 Years of Jo Dee Messina. The tour will make stops across North America, including Nashville at The Truth on November 6th. A number of dates will also feature a meet-and-greet and a private soundcheck performance, VIP package for purchase. For more information on ticket packages and the latest news, please visit jodeemessina.com. Click for More Events

Known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog—including nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 singles—Messina has earned accolades and nominations from Billboard, the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and AMAs.

Over the past decade, Messina has encountered road bumps, both minor and heartbreaking: loss, struggle, and sicknesses that might have wrecked someone, with only glimmers of light to hold onto. Her music. Her children. Her faith. And all of it is woven throughout Bridges.

The love, the life, the pain, the fight, the learning — and the living through it all.

“Can Anybody” follows the releases of “Don’t Let Them Hide Your Beautiful,” and “Some Bridges.” “‘Can Anybody’ gives voice to the moments of doubt when the world feels deafeningly silent,” Messina says.

A true icon, Messina has become a North Star in the music world, carving a path for artists and inspiring the younger generation from Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson to Cole Swindell’s ode to “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” and Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane’s cover of “Lesson in Leavin’.” She’s more than merely a country icon. Her influence spreads across multiple generations and genres.