Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!

Jingle Beat, previously a drive-thru holiday experience at the Nashville Fairgrounds, is returning for 2022 as a walkable event. Referred to as a “Christmas multiverse experience” on its website, Jingle Beat opens on November 25, so get your tickets now!

Here’s what you need to know.

It opens on Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, November 25th.

Jingle Beat will offer both indoor and outdoor experiences, treating visitors to a sensory feast of dazzling color, interactive installations, curated food and beverage offerings, live performances, and light and video spectacles. The story of Jingle Beat pays homage to Santa’s mysterious ability to travel through time and space in order to visit every home on the planet in a single day.

Inside Crystal Caves, guests are invited to explore the frosty and glittering kingdom of the Crystal Queen, complete with a real projection-mapped ice skating rink (skate rentals available), walkable caverns with twinkling stalactites, and climbable faceted geodes. At Electric Evergreens, the futuristic leader Yule Helios will guide guests as they weave through an illuminated and musical forested landscape, powered by solar-punk technology.

Within SantaLand, the high-energy DJ Cris Crunkle will turn up the heat with loco-hot-cocoa vibes, a vibrant dance floor, and a 360-degree performance stage filled with lights, video, and special holiday effects as he spins the latest outer-worldly holiday beats.Guests can head down to the oversized Milk & Cookies Bar to enjoy delectable drinks and tricked-up snacks for both kids and the 21+ crowd. Solar Snacks, a cute forest getaway, will serve hot drinks and savory delights for the whole family, and if a sweet treat is in order, the Frost Bites Bar will provide hot chocolate hits and candy creations all day and night. The venue’s VIP Nog Lounge will serve up elevated food and beverage options for VIP ticketholders, and will also be available to rent out for private holiday parties.

Jingle Beat will run from Friday, November 25th to Saturday December 31st, 2022 and the experience will be open to guests of all ages, with tickets starting at $24 (children under 3 get in free). The experience will take approximately 60-90 minutes to explore, and will be open weekly from Wednesday to Sunday; daily hours vary. The experience will also offer extended hours leading up to Christmas, with additional ticketed experiences on Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20th from 4:00-10:00 PM.

Find tickets here.