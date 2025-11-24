Jimmy John’s® Sprinkles Joy with New Holiday Magic Cookie

It’s the most wonderful (and delicious) time of year! Starting today, Jimmy John’s® is serving up the new Holiday Magic Cookie made with M&M’S® — a soft, buttery sugar cookie baked with festive red and green milk chocolate M&M’S® and topped with a sparkling winter sprinkle mix, delivering a touch of holiday magic in every bite.

Perfect for gift-wrapping breaks, cozy nights in, or a quick snack between celebrations, the limited-edition Holiday Magic Cookie is here to sweeten the season. Soft, chewy, and bursting with vibrant color, it’s the perfect little indulgence on its own — or as the finishing touch to your favorite Jimmy John’s sandwich.

And what’s the only way to make a sparkly new cookie even better? Free cookies. To keep the celebration going, guests can enjoy a free Holiday Magic Cookie on National Cookie Day, December 4, with any digital (mobile or app) purchase of $5 or more.*

“The holidays are meant for slowing down, savoring the moment, and treating yourself and those you care for,” said Kelly Morena, Director of Category Management at Jimmy John’s. “Together with M&M’S®, we’ve baked up a cookie that’s as fun and festive as the season itself, packed with vibrant color, joy, and a touch of holiday magic.”

The Holiday Magic Cookie is available for a limited time at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide starting Monday, November 24. For more information or to find a Jimmy John’s near you, visit www.JimmyJohns.com.

