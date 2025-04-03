Jimmy John’s Rolls Out Limited-Edition T.H.C. Box

To celebrate the highest of unofficial holidays, Jimmy John’s ® is excited to introduce the Toasted Hot Combo – or as we like to call it, the T.H.C. Box. Rolling in hot, this limited-time meal features Jimmy John’s new Toasted Sandwiches and everything you need for the ultimate 4/20 (snack) sesh.

Consider this our literal hot box. The T.H.C. Box* features the choice of one of Jimmy John’s new perfectly crispy and gooey Toasted Sandwiches, paired with any flavor of Jimmy Chips®, a choice of sweet treat, and a crisp Jimmy Pickle® spear. With endless customization options, all inside a limited-edition box to keep your sandwich hot, it’s truly your new dream rotation.

Get Toasted in more ways than one this year. The Toasted Hot Combo is available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide beginning April 7, while supplies last.

For more information, visit JimmyJohns.com.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email