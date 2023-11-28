Jimmy John’s New Holiday Peppermint Chocolate Cookie

It’s that time of year again – cookie season – and Jimmy John’s® is getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of an all new Peppermint Chocolate Cookie, available nationwide beginning Monday, November 27.

This new addition to Jimmy John’s line-up of decadent cookies and brownies is holiday joy in every bite. Available for a limited time only, the seasonal showstopper features a velvety chocolate and peppermint swirl cookie, loaded with crunchy candy cane pieces. This new cookie is the perfect addition to any sandwich order, while also packing enough holiday flavor to be enjoyed on its own.

“The obsession we see for our cookies year-round is incredible, but we had yet to launch a cookie made specifically for the holiday season – a time when cookies are truly top of mind for all,” said Jimmy John’s Director of Culinary Innovation, Dustin Hilinski. “This year, we set out to create a cookie that would both capture the flavors of the season while giving our loyal cookie fans an exciting, new treat to enjoy throughout the holidays.”

And cookies aren’t the only way to celebrate the holidays with Jimmy John’s! Sandwich fans can now give the gift of JJ’s through the Jimmy John’s Online Store. From Pickle Ornaments to Sandwich Koozies, there’s something for everyone on the gift list.

The Peppermint Chocolate Cookie will be available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited-time only, beginning November 27 until December 22, while supplies last.

Source: Inspire

More Eat & Drink News