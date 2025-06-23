Jimmy John’s Launches Summer Menu and a Steamy Audiobook to Match

This summer, Jimmy John’s® is turning up the heat and serving up the ultimate beachside pairing: a satisfying sandwich in one hand and a steamy story in the other.

With any sandwich or wrap purchased with the use of promo code BEACHREAD, fans can unlock* access to “The Blade and the Brine,” a custom two-part romantasy audiobook narrated by Walton Goggins. It will make you toss your paperback aside and order faster than you can say “meat-cute.”

“‘The Blade and the Brine’ has everything you want in a beach read—drama, desire, a little danger,” said Goggins. “Recording it got pretty steamy. Pair it with a Jimmy John’s sandwich and, well… things get hot, fast.”

Alongside the exclusive story, Jimmy John’s is launching the Summer Menu of Ultimate Temptation (S.M.U.T. for short), a curated lineup of beach-worthy sandwiches inspired by the sultry romance novels capturing hearts on social media and dominating bestseller lists. It’s perfect for pairing with “The Blade & The Brine”, or any favorite sultry romance novel.

The S.M.U.T. menu features four crave-worthy sandwiches perfect for pairing with a beach read and soaking up the sun:

#7 Spicy East Coast Italian: As spicy as your favorite plot twist. A tasty Italian sandwich with a kick, made with a double serving of hand-sliced Genoa salami and capocollo, provolone cheese, oil and vinegar, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo and topped with hot Jimmy Peppers ® . To really turn up the heat, try it toasted!

#12 Beach Club®: What goes better with a beach read than a Beach Club? Made with hand-sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, avocado spread, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Make it spicy by adding Kickin' Ranch!

#17 Ultimate Porker®: The name says it all. Made with savory hand-sliced smoked ham and applewood smoked bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Try it toasted to heat things up even more!

Kickin' Ranch® Chicken Wrap: A saucy pick for your saucy read. This wrap features fresh, all-natural chicken**, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, Jimmy Peppers and Kickin' Ranch — all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Don’t miss the Summer Menu of Ultimate Temptation while it’s available. Trust us, this is one delicious plot twist you won’t want to miss.

To get your hands on the S.M.U.T. menu and unlock the exclusive audio story, visit www.jimmyjohns.com and use promo code BEACHREAD.

To receive the audiobook via email, guests must be logged into their Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards® account at the time of purchase. The audiobook will be released in two parts and delivered to guests who use the promo code BEACHREAD with their order. Guests who order between June 23 – 29 will unlock Part 1 of “The Blade and the Brine,” delivered via email on July 1, while those who order between July 1- 6 will receive Part 2 on July 8. So yes, you’ll want to come back for seconds.

