Jimmy John’s Introduces New Caprese Salami Pesto Wrap

March 26, 2024 – This spring, Jimmy John’s is spreading the “amore” by bringing back its fan favorite Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich, this time with a new delectable wrap option. Both evoke the rich flavors of Italy with salami, fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto. To celebrate and help fans live “La Dolce Vita,” Jimmy John’s is launching a “Ciao Down Silk Scarf” inspired by iconic Italian fashion designers that can be tied and used to wrap your Caprese Salami Pesto Wrap.

The Jimmy John’s Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich and Wrap are filled to the brim with time-honored Italian ingredients, like slow-roasted tomatoes, all-natural Genoa salami, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil, oregano, onion, mayonnaise and topped with award-winning fresh mozzarella and served on either French bread or in a garlic and herb wrap.

The 100% silk Jimmy John’s Ciao Down Silk Scarf is designed to artfully feature the delicious and vibrant ingredients from the Caprese Salami Pesto Wrap, bringing the luxe of Italian fashion to your lunch break. With many ways to tie the scarf, it can also double as a headwrap or purse, or follow the instructions included for three unique ways to wrap your Caprese Salami Pesto Wrap for safe (and stylish) transportation.

“We are so excited to bring back the Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich this spring and introduce the new Caprese Salami Pesto Wrap,” says Kate Carpenter, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at Jimmy John’s. “We saw how beloved the Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich was last year and knew our customers would love more ways to explore these Italian-inspired flavors. What better way to introduce the Caprese Salami Pesto Wrap than with a playful nod to Italian fashion with a Caprese-inspired silk scarf that can be used as a wrap for your wrap?”

Jimmy John’s Caprese Salami Pesto pairs perfectly with a new dessert offering, the refreshingly tart Lemon Berry Cobbler Cookie. The Lemon Berry Cobbler Cookie is a sweet delight made with soft brown sugar, butter cookie dough, and lemon and dried blueberry pieces.

A limited quantity of the Jimmy John’s Ciao Down Silk Scarf is available on store.jimmyjohns.com. Get yours before they’re gone!

The Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich and Wrap are available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

Source: Inspire Brands

