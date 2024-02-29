Jimmy John’s Brings the Heat with New Kickin’ Cajun Chicken

February 23, 2024 – Jimmy John’s® is bringing the heat with the introduction of a spicy new menu item – the all-new Kickin’ Cajun Chicken – and for the first time, you can get it as either a sandwich or wrap. But act fast, it’s only around for a limited time.

Fans of a good burn will love this new limited-time offer that kicks things up a notch. It’s piled high with all-natural chicken, provolone cheese, Creole Chili Pepper Sauce, Jimmy Peppers, crispy jalapeno, and onions, then finished off with mayo and oil & vinegar. The Creole Chili Pepper Sauce, Jimmy Peppers, and crispy jalapenos help deliver a kick, without being too hot to handle. Those trying this mouthwatering meal can choose between fresh baked French bread or a savory garlic & herb wrap to bring it all together – be sure to try them both!

“Once again, we’re bringing our loyal JJ’s fanbase a hot new flavor combination with the introduction of the Kickin’ Cajun Chicken,” said Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John’s. “This new menu item is the perfect choice for those looking for a bold, new bite without it being overpowering – it’s the perfect amount of spice, plus a little bit of crunch.”

The Kickin’ Cajun Chicken is available for a limited time, while supplies last, at participating JJ’s locations across the country. Make it a meal by grabbing a bag of crunchy Jimmy Chips or a juicy Jimmy Pickle.

Source: Inspire Brands

