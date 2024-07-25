Jimmy John’s Announces All New Mediterranean Lineup

July 22, 2024 – Jimmy John’s® is savoring every bite of summer with a brand-new Mediterranean lineup, crafted for the warmest months of the season. Launching today, the new collection features two never-before-seen wraps, the Mediterranean Chicken Wrap and the Mediterranean Veggie Wrap, both featuring Sabra® Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, America’s #1 Hummus brand.

Additionally, the lineup introduces Pita Jimmy Chips® served with Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus – marking Jimmy John’s first-ever pita chip. The Mediterranean lineup will be available nationwide starting today for a limited time only.

The all-new Mediterranean Wraps are the centerpiece of this limited time menu, available in two fresh formats that capture the flavors of a summer abroad– no travel necessary. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla, the Mediterranean Chicken Wrap features Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, roasted chicken, feta cheese, olive tapenade, crispy cucumbers, thinly sliced onions, tomatoes and lettuce, seasoned with a blend of oregano-basil, along with a final drizzle of oil & vinegar. The Mediterranean Veggie Wrap features a rich blend of the same vibrant ingredients, tailored for those guests who prefer a vegetarian option.

Rounding out the limited-time offerings, Jimmy John’s give us their first-ever pita chip! The limited-edition Pita Jimmy Chips are served with Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, offering a sweet, smoky flavor with just the right amount of zip – the ultimate pair to enjoy with a wrap for the full Mediterranean experience.

These fresh options are more than just delicious new additions; they are a celebration of summer vacation vibes. “At Jimmy John’s, we want our guests to experience the flavors of the Mediterranean without having to pack their bags,” said Jimmy John’s Vice President of Marketing, Kate Carpenter. “Our new Mediterranean Wraps do just that – they capture the vibrant and refreshing flavors of the warm weather months, helping our guests savor every last bite of summer.”

The Mediterranean Wraps, Pita Jimmy Chips, and Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus are available nationwide now at participating locations, inviting everyone to celebrate summer with flavors fresh from the Mediterranean.

Source: Inspire Brands

