



Jimmy Buffett will make his Opry debut on June 27th.

Joining Buffet at the Opry will be Brad Paisley and Mac McAnally for the 4,930 consecutive Saturday night in the circle.

Buffett recently released his first studio album in seven years, Life On The Flipside, produced by McAnally and Michael Utley, was released last week on Mailboat Records and debuted #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 and #1 Country Albums. Ten-time CMA Musician of the Year, McAnally, also has a new studio album, “Once in a Lifetime,” due to be released July 31st.

Though Opry shows with a live Opry House audience are paused, the show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels. TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast, and announcer Mike Terry will be heard on Opry flagship station 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM.

The Opry’s paused shows without an audience since March 14 have included Opry members Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Luke Combs, Dailey & Vincent, Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Brad Paisley, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young along with special guests Lauren Alaina, Mandy Barnett, Lee Brice, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Jason Crabb, Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Kellie Pickler, Michael Ray, Gwen Stefani, Sam Williams, and Brett Young.



