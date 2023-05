Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17.

The original price for the home was set at $3 million but has since been dropped to $2.5 million. Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing, see more details here.

Earlier in May, we reported Jimmie Allen was suspended by his label due to abuse and sexual assault allegations made by his former day-to-day manager.

Allen was also removed from the CMA Fest lineup along with being suspended by UTA, his booking agency.