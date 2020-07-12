



The “Best Shot” singer Jimmie Allen is back with new music.

His latest EP titled Bettie James is a nod to his late father and late grandmother.

Via Instagram, Allen shared,”So much I could say about my grandmom and my dad. They both taught me so much about being myself, taking risks and having patience. I miss them both daily. Glad the world gets to hear my new project inspired by them.”

Bettie James EP has six songs that cover topics of love, perseverance, heartbreak, and faith.

Allen enlisted Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Rita Wilson, Darius Rucker, Noah Cyrus, and more. “This is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus has garnered over 30 million streams.

In March, Allen received his second number one hit “Make Me Want To” – the first time a black artist launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on Country radio. His first was the platinum-selling No. 1 single “Best Shot” off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane.

Stream Bettie James here.




