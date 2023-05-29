Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans at the Start of Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE – Three days of Titans OTAs are in the books.

Three more are scheduled for next week before the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Suddenly, the offseason is flying by.

Let’s talk about the latest buzz in this weekend’s mailbag.

Hunter Johnson from McMinnville, Tennessee

Question: Hey Jim, Hunter Johnson here. My dad isn’t all that excited about the Titans drafting Will Levis. What are your thoughts on Levis? I am honestly willing to give him a chance.

Jim: Hey Hunter. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I was a huge Will Levis fan before the draft. I wasn’t blown away by what I saw from him last year at Kentucky. But I have been impressed by what I’ve seen from him early on here, and I encourage everyone to give a chance. Since he’s been here his attitude has been great, and there’s no doubt he has great arm strength and athletic ability. Now we’ll all have to wait and see how he develops. … Seeing this McMinnville email reminds me I need to make the drive down I-24 to get some shrubs – I lost all my laurels and boxwoods over the winter and have been slow replacing them!

Ryan Elder from Augusta, Georgia

Question: Hey Jim, I just read an article about how the new emergency third QB rule will help Malik Willis keep his job with the Titans. What’s your take on this? Also, could you please explain the difference between each team’s 47 or 48 man active gameday list vs. the 53 man roster? 5 or 6 guys are on the roster but not active? Thanks Jim!

Jim: The reality is I don’t think it necessarily helps or hurts Malik’s case one way or the other. He still has to make the 53-man roster, and that will be the biggest decision facing the team as it relates to Willis. Has he improved enough to force the team to keep three QBs? As for the rules, teams are allowed to keep 53 guys on the roster, but on gamedays they have to declare inactives, and those guys aren’t eligible to play. … Seeing this Augusta email reminds me I need to make a drive to The Masters next year …

Drew Donohoe from Nashville, Tennessee

Question: Hi Jim, any update on Chance Campbell? I know he was hurt last year. Is he 100% now?

Jim: Hey Drew. Chance is back on the field competing. I haven’t had a chance, no pun intended, to check in with him yet, but he’s looked good to me. He’s healthy, and it looks like he’s spent some time in the weight room.

Ricky Whitehurst from Springfield, Tennessee

Question: Hi Jim. I’m a Miami Dolphins fan to the core. I moved to Tennessee in 1995. I was really stoked when the Titans traded for Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill has won a lot of games for this franchise in his time here. Do you think if Tannehill balls out this year by getting this team to 11 wins and into the playoffs that Ran could extend him another year or two?

Jim: A lot TBD here, Ricky. I think Ran would love to see him “ball out” but if that happens, I’m not so sure Ryan would be satisfied with a one-year extension. Too many hypotheticals here.

David Towry from Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Question: Hey Jim and all u Titans fans! What happens if the offensive line clicks and Henry runs for 1800 + yards and Ryan throws between 3500 and 4000 yards and gets to the AFC championship game after the season? TITAN UP!

Jim: Speaking of hypotheticals…

Jeremy Rodriguez from Winchester, California

Question: Hey Jim. Well I am 10x more excited about this summer than last summer! Burks came to OTAs in shape! He looked good. Fast, good hands and quick off the line. I am glad he learned from last year. Tannhill looked good. Ankle did not seem to bother him. He was bouncing around and throwing some good balls. How did you take that first week of OTAs? What stood out to you? I am 1000% confident you had a better view than I did. Have a great weekend Jim, as always TITAN UP!!!

Jim: Burks looked good. So did Chig Okonkwo and rookie running back Tajae Spears. Attendance has been good so far. Here’s my report on what stood out from the open OTA this week: CLICK HERE. I’ll do another one from the open OTA this coming Wednesday.

Roger Piccirillo from Bridgeport, Connecticut

Question: Hey Jim, I just want to comment about some of the crap I’ve been reading I know it’s so slow time for writers covering the NFL. I read an article about Chris Moore taking number 11 how he didn’t realize what it meant I’m not sure if I know what it meant I mean this is not a lifelong Titan he played three years put up good numbers and one nothing so I don’t see the problem with anyone where number 11 including a kicker. Then he goes on to say that the AJ Brown trade was the worst trade in team history. How can he say that we don’t know if it was a good trade a bad trade a even trade an average trade and we won’t know for at least another two years. Maybe Burks goes on play his whole career in Nashville wins championships go to the Hall of Fame. And maybe browns troublesome knees catch up to him and is out of the league in 3 years was it a good trade or a bad trade we don’t know yet so anybody who writes it’s the worst trade in team history don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Thank you as always.

Jim: It’s all going to be alright, Roger. It’s all going to be alright.

Johnny Long from Bowling Green, Kentucky

Question: Hey Jim, thanks for keeping fans updated with the off-season activities. My question involves the status of Harold Landry. How’s he recovering? Is he expected to be ready at the start of training camp?

Looking forward to a great season and love the moves of the GM. TITANUP!

Jim: Hi Johnny. Harold hasn’t been on the field for OTAs. He’s still working his way back from the ACL and the team isn’t going to rush him. Every time I’ve asked about him, though, the response has been positive. Based on the timetable from his injury, I do expect him back for training camp.

Cliff Cushman from Magnolia, Texas

Question: Hey, J.W.! I was critical of the lack of attention the WR position received this off-season. In hindsight, I would like to walk that back. The Titans were strapped for cash, making free agency a nearly impossible route to upgrade that position. The 2023 draft possessed, in my opinion, an unimpressive crop of wideouts. So, on to the waiver wire, maybe. I wonder if Corey Davis would like to be a Titan again. It is rumored he could be cut. If we are going to play 12 & 13 personnel this season, one more quality receiver should get our offense humming. Especially with the upgraded oline. One thing that did piss me off was asking Byard to take a paycut. Not only is he one of the few players who consistently plays at a high level & stays healthy, but he already restructured his deal last off-season. As we say in the South, “that dog won’t hunt!” I get that Carthon wants to win, but we’re talking about a 3 time team captain. The dude deserves an apology, whether its public or private. Knowing Vrabel’s dynamic with the players, I believe this will be made right. So frustrated that the media claims our roster is terrible while pointing out we played without most of our starters. Its like 2021 never happened. They can keep rooting for the Cowboys every year for all I care. Let me end on a positive note. Football is back, with Jeffrey Simmons, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks, Harold Landry III & company ready to knock the snot out of whoever lines up on Sunday. I’m getting fired up. Let’s get the media to shut up. On September 10, you can bet your ass we will Titan Up!!!

Jim: Good to hear from you, Cliff. I heard that same Corey Davis rumor a few months ago, but haven’t the Jets said they’re keeping him?

Have a great Memorial Day weekend everyone!

Source: TennesseeTitans.com