Jill Justus Named Principal of New Spring Hill School

Bethesda Elementary Principal Jill Justus has been selected to open one of the district’s newest elementary schools on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill.

“Jill has been a fixture in the southern part of the county for the past two decades, and she knows the Spring Hill area well,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She has proven herself as a leader in our district, and I know she is more than ready to take on the challenges of opening a new elementary school.”

Justus has been in education for 23 years and with Williamson County as a teacher, system-wide mentor and administrator for the past 20 years. She has been the principal of Bethesda for the past four and a half years. Prior to that time, she was an assistant principal at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary for seven and a half years. She has also taught at Heritage Elementary, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary and Spring Station Middle schools.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the students, teachers, staff and families in the Bethesda community,” said Justus. “Although saying goodbye to Bethesda will be difficult, I am excited to be a member of the team laying the foundation for Spring Hill’s newest learning community. I look forward to meeting future students and families as we embark on this new journey together.”

Justus earned her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Middle Tennessee State University and her Master’s in Educational Leadership from Trevecca.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2022. The school is scheduled to open for the 2023-24 school year.