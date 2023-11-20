Jewelry store Kendra Scott Opens in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Kendra Scott now has a store in Franklin.

Located at Southside McEwen in the former Lululemon spot at 1556 McEwen, Suite 188, the signature colors of the jewelry store are placed outside in a balloon arch.

Hours of operation shared on the website show Monday- Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, noon- 6 pm.

The Franklin store offers online purchases, curbside pick up, buy online/pick up in-store and engraving.

There is currently a Kendra Scott store in the Nashville area at Hill Center in Green Hills. The store at Fifth + Broadway is now closed.

We have inquired about any grand opening details but have not heard back.

Kendra Scott was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, the founder and Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. They offer fashion and fine jewelry from rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more.

