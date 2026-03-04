Jewelry Store Judith Bright Closes Franklin Store

Jewelry store Judith Bright recently closed its location at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin).

The jewelry store posted a note on the door announcing the closure, stating, “After five wonderful years, we are closing our Franklin store and concentrating on our flagship home in 12 South. Thank you for being part of our journey. We’re so grateful for every visit, every gift, and every piece you’ve let us be a part of.”

Customers can still shop at their location at 2307 12th Avenue S, Nashville. Judith Bright first began in 2005 in a home studio. Her designs were seen on TV shows like Gossip Girl and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

More Business News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email