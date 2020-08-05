Jet’s Pizza Celebrates 42nd Anniversary with 8 Corner Pizza Deal

Jet’s Pizza® is celebrating 42 years of business this August with a special month-long deal. Jet’s Pizza® lovers can score an 8 Corner Pizza® with premium mozzarella and one topping for $9.99 with the online code ANV42. This deal is available at participating locations now through the end of August, for online orders only.

Eugene and John Jetts opened their first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, in 1978, as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria. Using their mother’s homemade pizza recipe, the brothers created Jet’s legendary Detroit-style deep-dish pizza.

“We are so thankful for all of our amazing customers who have supported Jet’s Pizza® for the past 42 years,” says John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc. “Jet’s wouldn’t be where we are today without their love and support and we want to acknowledge that with a special offer.”

Jet’s Pizza® has now grown to more than 380 stores nationwide. The quality of Jet’s ingredients and the product has been a top priority since day one. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet’s proprietary spice and herb blend.

Order online or find a Jet’s Pizza® near you at www.jetspizza.com. Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.