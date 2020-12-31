JetBlue to Launch International Flights from BNA

JetBlue will begin offering nonstop service to Cancun from Nashville in March 2021—the first international route for the airline from Nashville International Airport®. The new service will run three times a week.

“JetBlue’s new international service is terrific news, and we appreciate their commitment to providing more options for travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO.

For flight information, visit https://www.jetblue.com/ .

About Nashville International Airport®

With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, Nashville International Airport has been one of the fastest growing airports in North America. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA® generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars.