March 13, 2024 – Jet’s Pizza announced the launch of its newest menu addition, the Greek Pizza.

This flavorful pizza features a combination of mozzarella cheese, tangy feta, diced tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, mild peppers, and red onions. It comes served with a side of zesty Greek dressing for an extra touch.

The Greek Pizza is available for a limited time only

About Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza operates over 427 stores across 22 states, offering delicious pizzas and other menu items.