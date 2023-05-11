Jersey Numbers Assigned for Titans Draft Picks

NASHVILLE – A new group of draft picks means a new group of jersey numbers for the Titans rookies.
Among the noteworthy number choices: Titans quarterback Will Levis will wear the No. 8, and first-round pick Peter Skoronski will wear the No. 77.
Here’s a look at all the new jersey numbers for members of Titans 2023 draft picks:
8 – QB Will Levis
14 – WR Colton Dowell
32 – RB Tyjae Spears
77 – OL Peter Skoronski
79 – OL Jaelyn Duncan
81 – TE Josh Whyle
The Titans are expected to announce their undrafted free agent signings later this week, when their numbers will be assigned.
All the Titans rookies will be on the field this weekend for a minicamp.