Jersey Numbers Assigned for Titans Draft Picks

NASHVILLE – A new group of draft picks means a new group of jersey numbers for the Titans rookies.

Among the noteworthy number choices: Titans quarterback Will Levis will wear the No. 8, and first-round pick Peter Skoronski will wear the No. 77.

Here’s a look at all the new jersey numbers for members of Titans 2023 draft picks:

8 – QB Will Levis

14 – WR Colton Dowell

32 – RB Tyjae Spears

77 – OL Peter Skoronski

79 – OL Jaelyn Duncan

81 – TE Josh Whyle

The Titans are expected to announce their undrafted free agent signings later this week, when their numbers will be assigned.

All the Titans rookies will be on the field this weekend for a minicamp.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

