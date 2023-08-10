Jeremy Lewis Joins TSU Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team welcomes Jeremy Lewis to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Head coach Brian “Penny” Collins has added Lewis, who brings with him a wealth of experience from his 23-year tenure at Cumberland University, where he held various roles such as student-athlete, graduate assistant, men’s assistant coach, women’s head coach, and men’s head coach.

Notably, Collins and Lewis are no strangers, as both worked at Cumberland from 2009 to 2012. Lewis at the time was the head coach of the women’s basketball team while Collins served as an assistant under then-head coach Lonnie Thompson whom Lewis replaced.

During his time as the men’s head coach, Lewis achieved a commendable 70-70 record, taking over the position in the 2018-19 campaign. His most successful season came in 2021-22, when his team reached the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 2009, securing a tournament win for the first time since 2004, when Lewis himself was a senior on the team. Throughout his five seasons, Lewis mentored three NAIA All-Americans, namely Jalen Duke, Tavon King, and Jordan Stephens, along with a total of 11 All-Mid-South Conference Players.

Before leading the men’s team, Lewis served as the head coach for the women’s side for nine seasons, guiding them to four appearances in the NAIA National Tournament, including an impressive Fab Four run in 2012-13, with the team finishing with a remarkable 33-3 mark. Over nine seasons, he achieved a commendable 150-116 record as the head coach for the CU women, securing four trips to the national tournament in the final six years. In 2022, Lewis celebrated his 200th career victory.

Throughout his tenure at Cumberland University, Lewis played a significant role in nine of the school’s 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances, across both men’s and women’s programs.

Lewis graduated from CU in May 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Administration. He is married to former Martha Montiel, and together they have two children, Emery and Gigi.

Source: TSU Sports

