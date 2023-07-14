Jennifer Schwartz Named Trinity Elementary Principal

Pearre Creek Elementary Assistant Principal Jennifer Schwartz has been selected as the new leader of Trinity Elementary School. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced her to faculty and staff today. She replaces Dr. Lauren Bauer who has accepted a position outside the district.

“Ms. Schwartz is a dynamic leader who has high expectations for her students and staff,” said Golden. “She is committed to helping others learn and grow whether they are elementary children or other education professionals.”

Schwartz began her career in education in 1992 as an elementary teacher in Prince William County Schools, Virginia. After moving to Tennessee, she taught in the Franklin Special School District before joining Williamson County Schools in 2008. She taught at Heritage Elementary and was a math coach at College Grove before being named assistant principal at Pearre Creek in 2019.

“I will always cherish the experiences and relationships gained from my time at Pearre Creek,” said Schwartz. “I am humbled and excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working closely with the Trinity staff, students and families. It’s a privilege to join such a special and amazing school.”

Schwartz earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from The Pennsylvania State University and a master’s in instructional leadership excellence from Bethel University. She begins her new role immediately.

