Jennifer Lopez Cancels Nashville Tour Date

Donna Vissman
Jennifer Lopez, announced her return to touring with This Is Me…Now The Tour. This will be her first tour after a five-year break. The tour will feature Lopez performing her catalog of chart-breaking hits across her renowned discography as well as new songs from her album, This Is Me…Now.

The tour was set to stop at Bridgestone Arena on August 22nd. Now, the Bridgestone Arena website says the date has been canceled.

On the Bridgestone website it states, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jennifer Lopez’s show scheduled on August 22 at Bridgestone Arena has been cancelled. Ticketmaster will automatically issue a refund within 30 days. If you purchased tickets elsewhere, please contact your point of purchase to inquire about a refund.”

Nashville is not the only date canceled, according to the Ticketmaster website, shows in New Orleans, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, and Raleigh have also been canceled.

Donna Vissman
