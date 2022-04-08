Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Says Goodbye to One Franklin Location

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has permanently closed its location inside The Factory at Franklin, a corporate representative confirmed.

They stated, “Our scoop shop at The Factory is permanently closed due to the remodeling, but we hope to reopen there in the future when the project is complete.”

Jeni’s first rolled into The Factory back in 2015 as a scoop truck and was at that time, the first location for the ice cream shop in Williamson County.

In 2017, the brand opened its location at Hill Center Brentwood then later opened the scoop shop at The Factory in Franklin.

So you don’t miss out on your favorite scoop, visit Jeni’s at McEwen Northside, located at 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin and at the Hill Center in Brentwood, located at 211 Franklin Road.

