Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Says Goodbye to One Franklin Location

By
Donna Vissman
-
free ice cream
photo from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has permanently closed its location inside The Factory at Franklin, a corporate representative confirmed.

They stated, “Our scoop shop at The Factory is permanently closed due to the remodeling, but we hope to reopen there in the future when the project is complete.”

Jeni’s first rolled into The Factory back in 2015 as a scoop truck and was at that time, the first location for the ice cream shop in Williamson County.

In 2017, the brand opened its location at Hill Center Brentwood then later opened the scoop shop at The Factory in Franklin.

So you don’t miss out on your favorite scoop, visit Jeni’s at McEwen Northside, located at 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin and at the Hill Center in Brentwood, located at 211 Franklin Road.

Read more about The Factory here. 

Previous articleWilliamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here