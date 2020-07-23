Jeni's Ice Cream Introduces New State Fair Flavors





The American state fair. The place where dreams are possible! Neon-colored food booths with Wonka-worthy treats—chiffon clouds of cotton candy, saltwater taffy, butter-slathered popcorn. Bells and screams and whirling lights and $1 games of skill and chance. Step right up!

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, the ice cream company known for making flavors so delicious they can transport you to another time and place, announced a new feel-good collection inspired by this slice of Americana that will take you back to the summers of your childhood. And, because it’s Jeni’s, they created a virtual state fair experience on Instagram with midway-style games to go with it.

For the next month, Jeni’s will be releasing a flavor every Thursday in shops and online, starting with Watermelon Taffy, a flavor that directors of actual state fairs across the country picked as their personal favorite.

After that comes Orange Blossom Chiffon (July 23), Atlantic Beach Pie (July 30), Sun-Popped Corn (Aug 6), and Wildberry Lavender (available now), though the full collection is available now at jenis.com/statefair.

“We love the energy, color, and flavor of a great state fair,” said Founder Jeni Britton Bauer. “From a flavor, art, and design standpoint, we asked ourselves, if we were to hold our own state fair, what would we want it to be? What would it look like? The answer is a Jeni’s-fied mix of our memories of summer, vibes from the midway, and our imagination, in a way that only we could do.”

The idea for the collection came before 2020, and because state fairs have since been canceled due to COVID-19, Jeni’s created its own virtual state fair on IG at @jenisstatefair. Explore the fairgrounds by tapping the photo tags—from boozy drink recipes at the Frosé Float to your new favorite summer playlist at the Brambleberry Bandstand—and play midway-style games with prizes throughout the month, including the chance to win a year’s worth of ice cream for you and a friend on National Ice Cream Day (July 19).

Like actual, non-imaginary state fairs during pre-COVID times, these flavors won’t be around forever—here today, gone tomorrow!—so print out the release dates and put them on your fridge. The flavors will be available at Jeni’s scoops shops (including through the company’s local delivery app), for shipping nationwide via jenis.com, and at indie grocery stores nationwide.

About Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton Bauer

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni’s has emerged over the past 18 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni’s continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni’s is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 46 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.



