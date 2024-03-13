Jeni’s to Celebrate the Eclipse with Brand New Collection

The solar eclipse will captive our skies on ‘Moon’day, April 8th, and to celebrate – Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, will be bringing outer space to scoop shops across Nashville with its brand-new LTO collection, Punk Stargonaut, launching March 28th 🌖🌗🌘

While the Nashville skies might not fully darken, the cosmic celebrations at Jeni’s scoop shops will bring the eclipse to life with a brand new collection – Punk Stargonaut – taking ice cream lovers on flight through the galaxy with four cosmic ice creams and edible space dust!

Three NEW Flavors

Nebula Berry – tart like a blueberry and vibrant like a raspberry with an elderflower fragrance

Cosmic Bloom – a tropical delicacy, citrusy like a mandarin, refreshing like a kiwi, and punchy like passion fruit

Purple Star Born – reminiscent of Concord grape and puckery-like blackcurrants – intensely juicy

A Fourth Flavor – returning for a victory lap around earth

Supermoon – created from the moon dust that glitters in the sky during a harvest supermoon + tastes like candied violet and marshmallows.

Space-Themed Topping

Space Dust (NEW) – an LTO fizzy popping candy topping from a distant galaxy for a flavor explosion that rocks

Jeni’s will also be offering exclusive branded eclipse glasses, complimentary with purchase beginning the weekend of April 5th. As an extra treat, customers can enhance their favorite Punk Stargonaut flavor(s) with Space Dust for just $0.50. And mark your calendars for eclipse day (April 8), when Space Dust will be free with any Punk Stargonaut flavor purchase!

Local Scoop Shops include: JENI’S EAST NASHVILLE | JENI’S 12 SOUTH | JENI’S AT THE NASHVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET | JENI’S HILLSBORO VILLAGE | JENI’S BRENTWOOD | JENI’S MCEWEN NORTHSIDE | JENI’S 5TH & BROADWAY | JENI’S STOCKING 51 | JENI’S FACTORY AT FRANKLIN