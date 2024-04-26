Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Offering Strawberry Shortcake Parfait for a Limited Time

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is kicking off summer and strawberry season with a new limited-time offering – Strawberry Shortcake Parfait – available in scoop shops across the Nashville area from May 9th through June 5th.

Bringing Jeni’s beloved annual hometown celebration, Strawberry Jam – a Columbus event celebrating the arrival of the juicy red fruit and Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream – to life in scoop shops across the country! A summer favorite, the Strawberry Buttermilk flavor is made annually. Jeni’s sourcing thousands of pounds of fresh local strawberries each week, folding the berries – juicy, fragrant, and with a tart edge – into fresh cultured buttermilk. The resulting flavor is springy, bright, and bursting with fresh berry flavor!

Doubling down on that berry goodness, the limited edition parfait is jam-packed with summery sweetness. It features a delightful mix of Strawberry Buttermilk and Gooey Butter Cake ice creams, generously drizzled with strawberry sauce and whipped cream. This sweet summery delight will be around for less than a month!

