Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Launches First-ever Rewards Program (Learn How to Get a Free Scoop)

For anyone who has a budget line item dedicated to Jeni’s, who stalks the ice cream company’s social accounts for news of upcoming flavors, who mildly panics when there are less than three pints of Gooey Butter Cake in their freezer; this, dear Jeni’s super stan, is the news you need to know about.

Jeni’s has launched Jeni’s Splendid Rewards, the first-ever rewards program.

And, as the first member perk, they’re throwing a party to celebrate! Members get a FREE scoop on the First Day of Summer, Tuesday, 6/21 from 7 p.m. to close at scoop shops nationwide (excluding Jeni’s market shops). It’s also a glimpse into exciting things to come!

To join Jeni’s Splendid Rewards and gain access to the First Day of Summer party, just download the new Jeni’s app to sign up. Members will earn 1 point for every $1 spent and receive $5 in rewards for every 100 points. You’ll also get free birthday ice cream, bonus points for referring friends, plus access to members-only extras, including early access to new flavors, giveaways, events, and much more to come.

It’s worth noting that, for now, points can be earned and redeemed only at Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide. But the program will expand to include nationwide shipping at jenis.com in the coming weeks.

A few more nuts and bolts: We recommend downloading the new Jeni’s app to sign up and get the best overall experience — including access to the aforementioned perks, plus online ordering for pickup and delivery from Jeni’s scoop shops. To sign up for Jeni’s Splendid Rewards, visit jenis.com/rewards.