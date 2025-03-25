Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Unveils Spring Flavors

Jeni’s is unveiling its highly anticipated Spring Collection, designed to whisk you away to a whimsical, sun-drenched oasis with every scoop.

Launching March 27 at Jeni’s Scoop Shops around the Nashville area, this exclusive collection draws inspiration from historic pleasure gardens—where ice cream was the centerpiece of lively, golden-hour gatherings. Now, Jeni’s is reimagining that tradition with a dazzling array of flavors and enchanting ingredients, creating a modern-day wonderland of indulgence.

From the bright, tangy burst of raspberry to the decadence of glazed pound cake bites, each flavor is crafted to evoke pure joy, awaken the senses, and bring people together in the most magical way. This isn’t just ice cream—it’s an invitation to step into a dreamy, sun-kissed escape, one delightful bite at a time.

This year’s Spring Collection includes:

Raspberry Rhubarb Delight: Sweet tart raspberry-rhubarb jam ribboned through coriander sweet cream.

Citrus Glazed Pound Cake: Yuzu ice cream with vanilla pound cake and a lemon icing glaze. Bright and comforting.

Tropical Bloom: Citrusy mandarin, refreshing kiwi, and punchy passion fruit.

