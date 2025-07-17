Jeni’s is Offering Free Sundae Fudge Sauce This Sunday

For one day only, on Sunday, July 20, Jeni’s is offering its brand-new Sundae Fudge Sauce—a rich chocolate sauce with a hint of sea salt— for FREE with any scoop shop order! The sauce is the perfect complement to Jeni’s new summer collection, with delights like Popcorn Brittle and Toasted S’mores just begging for a drizzle of chocolate.

The ideal order? Try the sauce on Jeni’s new limited-edition, drumstick-inspired Bomastix Sundae that layers Honey Vanilla Bean and Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks with Sundae Fudge Sauce and whipped cream in a Buttercrisp Waffle Bowl.

Find Jeni’s at the following locations.

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

Hill Center Brentwood, 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood

2312 12th Avenue S, Nashville

1892 Eastland Avenue, Nashville

1819 21st Avene S, Nashville

4900 Centennial, Suite 101, Nashville

5054 Broadway, Nashville

900 Rosa Parks Boulevard, Nashville. More Eat & Drink

