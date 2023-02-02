Jeni’s is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast with Giveaways and Activities

The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned:

A victory lap for our favorite breakfast flavor: Last year’s runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, triumphantly returns to shops in scoops and pints on Feb. 4. Charged with fluffy pancake bites suspended in swirls of salted butter and real Vermont maple syrup ice creams, this flavor captures the spirit of the beloved morning meal. A 2022 sofi award winner for best new product, Maple Soaked Pancakes will be available for a very limited time.

Early bird gets the coffee mug: The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every scoop shop will receive a super limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. To be among the lucky few winners in each shop, fans are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m., and to sign up for rewards on Jenis.com. In addition, a limited number of mugs will also be available for purchase.

Take a PJ selfie, win a year of ice cream: 10 lucky customers who show up in their PJs will win a year of Pint Club, our ice cream subscription (four pints of ice cream delivered every month). To enter the giveaway, just take a photo at a scoop shop on the morning of Feb. 4, post and tag @jenisicecreams, and use the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast

More fun! To add to the fun for the whole family, Jeni’s will have kids activities, including balloons and game pages for kids to color and a curated menu of our favorite breakfast pairings.

Customers can RSVP for ICFBD here.

All Jeni’s locations will participate.