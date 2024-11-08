Jeni’s Ice Cream Announces Holiday Flavors Available Now

Jeni’s Splendid Holiday Collection is officially out now, and it is available both online and at Jeni’s scoop shops across the Nashville area.

Starting now, you can indulge in Jeni’s limited-edition holiday flavors that perfectly complement the season. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a festive movie or hosting a holiday gathering, these flavors are the ultimate treat for celebrating in style. Inspired by the nostalgia of cookie swaps, the collection transforms your favorite holiday treats into five festive, scoopable delights:

NEW Iced Molasses Gingerbread – Spiced molasses cream with gingerbread cookies and white icing swirl.

NEW Lemon Crinkle – Bright, buttery lemon cream with a ribbon of sweet cream.

NEW Seven-Layer Bar – Bittersweet chocolate pockets and brown sugar crumble in coconut-scented toasted caramel cream.

White Chocolate Peppermint (returning favorite) – Swirls of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles.

Pistachio Macaron (returning favorite) – Roasted pistachio cream with a honey nougat-like texture.

