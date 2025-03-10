Jelly Roll Visits Antioch High School

Country artist Jelly Roll visited his alma mater, Antioch High School to speak with students almost one month after the fatal shooting at the school.

Metro Public Schools shared on social media, “Music superstar Jelly Roll visited Antioch High School on Tuesday to talk to students and staff about the tragedy that took place there last month. Thank you, Jelly Roll, for reaching out to the Antioch community and offering some comfort during a difficult time. We appreciate your support!”

This was the second time Jelly Roll visited Antioch High School; he paid a visit in 2024 when he visited Robert “Rock” Kennedy’s music tech class. He also performed for the students.

Recently, Jelly Roll landed his seventh number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay with “Liar.” The song was co-written by Jelly Roll, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Taylor Phillips.

