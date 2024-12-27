Jelly Roll to Perform at ‘Music in the City’ Event at his New Broadway Bar

According to a social media post, country music star Jelly Roll’s upcoming Broadway bar, Goodnight Nashville, will host its first public event in February 2025. The social media post also states that the event will feature Jelly Roll as part of the entertainment lineup.

The event – “Music in the City” – is an annual event presented by MTSU College of Media & Entertainment. It will take place on February 20th from 5:30pm – 8pm, with the main entertainment at 6:15pm.

While the bar’s official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, this is the first event that has been shared to take place at Goodnight Nashville.

The event is sponsored by Gulf County Tourist Development Council, The Root Brands, Hatef Aesthetics, and Goodnight Nashville. General admission tickets are now available for purchase online.

All tickets are general admission and can be purchased here.

