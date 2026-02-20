Jelly Roll to be Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Multi-Grammy® Award winner Jelly Roll will officially become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 10. Opry member and close friend Lainey Wilsonwill induct him into the family. Also scheduled to perform include his friend and mentor, Opry member Craig Morgan, as well as friends Leanne Morgan, ERNEST and more.

Jelly Roll was invited to become a member during a surprise moment of his interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, the #1 podcast in the world across all platforms. Rogan surprised Jelly Roll with a video message from Opry member Craig Morgan – inviting him to join the Opry family.

The country superstar and BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Republic recording artist made his Opry debut on November 9, 2021 and has become an Opry fan favorite and beloved by not only the fans, but many of its members over the years. Jelly Roll has dedicated his time to playing the show numerous times, mentoring many artists through the Opry NextStage program, and serving as host of Opry NextStage Live shows in Texas.

Jelly Roll’s Opry history with Morgan predates back to a moment years ago when freshly released from prison, Jelly was in the Opry audience as Morgan performed “Almost Home,” a moment the star references as ‘life changing’ for him. Years later, Jelly was surprised on stage by Morgan, where they performed “Almost Home” together on the Opry stage. Marking the full-circle moment, Morgan presented handwritten, autographed framed lyrics of “Almost Home” to Jelly to commemorate the occasion.

Jelly Roll recently won every Grammy Award he was nominated for in 2026 including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey and Best Contemporary Country Album of the Year for his sophomore album, Beautifully Broken, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. The album features his multi-week #1 Grammy-nominated song, “I Am Not Okay.” The three Grammy wins recognize his major impact on both country and Christian music genres.

Having grown up in Antioch, Tennessee, the CMA, ACM, Grammy, Dove and People’s Choice award winning star’s debut Country project, Whitsitt Chapel, continues to resonate and the album marked the biggest debut by a Country artist that year of release.

The Opry will continue its 100th celebration in 2026 with a performance at Carnegie Hall (March 20), Opry 100 Honors shows including “Opry 100 Honors Little Jimmy Dickens” (March 21), and other special shows. For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary, visit opry.com and follow the Opry on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

