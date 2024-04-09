Jelly Roll Takes Home Three Wins at CMT Awards

Jelly Roll wins back-to-back trifectas and his first for “Video of the Year.” One year since his first award-show win, and at the CMT Awards on Sunday night in Austin, he celebrated the most wins.

Jelly Roll took home three trophies – Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year—all for his song “Need a Favor.”

His “Need a Favor” music video captured the most fan votes for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, and his CMT Music Awards performance of the song at the 2023 CMT Music Awards won the trophy for CMT Performance of the Year. The self-proclaimed “Trailer Park Tornado” delivered a “Halfway to Hell” performance to close the show.

During his “Video of the Year” acceptance speech for “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll stated: “Billy Bob Thornton just gave me my third trophy of the night, y’all. Cody Johnson, I’m not gonna tell you anything up here that I wouldn’t tell you on the phone, but I love you brother. You are my favorite cowboy for ever and ever and ever and one of my best friends in the business. I love you. Kelsea Ballerini, you know what I think of you too, girl. You go baby! I want to thank my manager John Meneilly. I want to thank my publicist, Jennifer Vessio. I want to thank my label Stoney Creek. I want to thank country radio. I want to thank everybody who had anything to do with this. Jon Loba, I love you. I love you so much. My beautiful wife, Ms. Bunnie DeFord. I am blessed to have you as a best friend. I am blessed to have you as a partner. You find beauty in broken things and I love you. I’m fixing to come back out on this stage and set it on fire! It’s going down! Gayle King, I’m gonna be a little late in the morning cause we’re gonna party Austin. Let’s go!” On Sunday, Kelsea Ballerini hosted the 2024 CMT Music Awards LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center. Ballerini was one of the night’s top nominees. During the show, she performed “Love Me Like You Mean It” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her breakthrough hit. Ballerini also revealed it would be her last year as the show’s host. The night’s other big winners include Trisha Yearwood, who received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award and premiered a new song she co-wrote, “Put It In a Song,” from her upcoming album. Here’s 2024 CMT Winners List: Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Winner Female breakthrough video of the year

Ashley Cooke — “Your Place” — Winner Male breakthrough video of the year

Warren Zeiders — “Pretty Little Poison” — Winner CMT performance of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards” — Winner CMT Digital — First performance of the year

Scotty McCreery — “It Matters to Her,” from “CMT Stages” — Winner Duo/group video of the year

Dan + Shay — “Save Me the Trouble” — Winner Male video of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner Female video of the year

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine” — Winner Video of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner