Jelly Roll Takes His Place as a Member of the Opry

Multi-Grammy® Award winner Jelly Roll officially joined the Grand Ole Opry family on Tuesday evening and was inducted by his close friend and fellow Opry member Lainey Wilson. Also joining in Jelly Roll’s Opry induction celebration included his friend and mentor, Opry member Craig Morgan, as well as friends Leanne Morgan and ERNEST.

Additionally, in a full circle moment, Sheriff Daron Hall and Davidson County Juvenile Correctional Professional Yolanda Hockett were in attendance and were thanked from the stage by Jelly for their belief and guidance since he encountered both in his time serving at the juvenile center, as well as members from the Judge Dinkins Educational Center, who Jelly currently works with to support and empower underserved youth. He also thanked his family, including his Mom, who was sitting in the front row, marking the first time she had seen him perform at the Opry.

Jelly Roll, wearing a cross that belonged to Johnny Cash that was given to him by Cash’s son John Carter Cash, kicked off his induction night with high-powered performances of his hits “Liar,” “Need A Favor,” “I Am Not Okay,” “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and “Son Of A Sinner” joined by his friend ERNEST. Following an emotional video of his history with the Opry, friend and Grammy-winner Lainey Wilson walked to the circle with him to officially welcome him into the family.

“There are some people in this business who are great singers, some people who are great songwriters and storytellers, and every once in a while somebody comes along who is something even bigger than that,” said Wilson. “They are a voice for people who feel like they don’t have one. And that’s exactly who Jelly Roll is. Your love for Jesus Christ radiates from you, and I’m so proud of you. Country music has always been about telling stories, the good, the bad, the messy; it’s about redemption, and tonight we are welcoming a man who has never been afraid to tell the truth about his life. He turned pain into purpose, mistakes into music, and somehow managed to make millions of people feel like they are a little less alone. I’m so proud to call you my friend. Jelly Roll, because of your heart, your story, and the way you have used your voice to lift everybody else up, it is my honor to welcome you into the Grand Ole Opry family.”

An emotional Jelly Roll received his Opry member award saying, “To take a convicted felon from Music City who found country music because I’m from Nashville, and you take that kid who’s been in the local juvenile and local county jail, and you bring him here and give him Grammys, awards, and platinum plaques, and then you make him a member of the most prestigious group of the Grand Ole Opry. Every word of that sounded like I’m telling you a lot about myself, but that is a story only God could be the author of. Some stories only God can write. This is truly a God story. I talk a lot more about him now because I’m getting a lot closer to him and I recognize that. I don’t deserve this, I don’t deserve the grace God gave me, but I think that’s the best part, right? And yet he gives it all the time.”

The two friends closed the show with a performance of their duet “Save Me.”

The country superstar and BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Republic recording artist made his Opry debut on November 9, 2021, and has become an Opry fan favorite and beloved by not only the fans but many of its members over the years. Jelly Roll has dedicated his time to playing the show numerous times, mentoring many artists through the Opry NextStage program, and serving as host of Opry NextStage Live shows in Texas.

Jelly Roll’s Opry history with Morgan dates back to a moment years ago when, freshly released from prison, Jelly was in the Opry audience as Morgan performed “Almost Home,” a moment the star references as ‘life changing’ for him. Years later, Jelly was surprised on stage by Morgan, where they performed “Almost Home” together on the Opry stage. Marking the full-circle moment, Morgan presented handwritten, autographed, framed lyrics of “Almost Home” to Jelly to commemorate the occasion.

Having grown up in Antioch, Tennessee, the CMA, ACM, Grammy, Dove, and People’s Choice award-winning star’s debut Country project, Whitsitt Chapel, continues to resonate, and the album marked the biggest debut by a Country artist that year of release.

The Opry will continue its 100th celebration in 2026 with a performance next week at Carnegie Hall (March 20), Opry 100 Honors shows including “Opry 100 Honors Little Jimmy Dickens” (March 21), and other special shows. For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary, visit opry.com.

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