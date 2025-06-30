Jelly Roll’s Speakeasy Opens to the Public

Behind an unmarked door at Goodnight Nashville (209 Broadway), you will find that Jelly Roll’s most personal space is finally open to the public.

Buddy’s Backroom, located just off the kitchen on the third floor of the Broadway venue, was previously a private speakeasy reserved exclusively for Jelly Roll , his family, and close friends. The artist has used the space for everything from intimate parties and interviews to a green room before performing downtown. Now, for the first time, it’s opening to the public on Friday and Saturday nights starting at 6 p.m.

Those who find it will discover a hideaway with plush leather couches, moody lighting, sweeping views of Broadway, and portraits of Jelly’s late father, Buddy. The bar features a separate menu from the rest of the venue, featuring elevated agave-forward cocktails and a curated list of bites. The atmosphere is intimate, relaxed, and a welcome escape from the usual Broadway scene.

Currently, visitors to the space are accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, but the option to make reservations may become available in the future. Take a look at the menu below.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email