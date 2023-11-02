Jelly Roll Hosts Toy Drive at Local Walmart Stores, Performs this Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Ashley Osborn

Artist Jelly Roll has wrapped up his tour Backroad Baptism Tour and is putting his focus on giving back this holiday season.

Teaming up with Walmart, now until December 15, you can find bins at local Walmart stores where collected toys will be donated to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas Charities and the Nashville Fire Department for distribution this holiday season.

As part of the toy drive effort, Jelly Roll will appear at the Antioch Walmart on Saturday, November 4th, 3035 Hamilton Church Road, for a performance for anyone who makes a toy donation. Jelly first kicked off the effort with a performance at the Franklin Walmart grand re-opening on October 20, where he (in partnership with Coca-Cola and Hasbro) collected a kick-off donation of $25,000 worth of toys for the toy drive.

Jelly has partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to collect toys on December 2 during the Preds game that afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT against the New York Rangers. The Preds Foundation annually hosts a holiday toy drive to benefit a local Nashville charity. This year, the Preds Foundation has partnered with Jelly Roll, the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department to collect and distribute toys to families in need across Nashville. Donations will be accepted during the Plaza Party presented by Dr. Pepper prior to puck drop, as well as at each arena entrance. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by visiting NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.

Below is a list of local Walmart stores and Ford Ice Centers to drop off donations.

Ford Ice Center Antioch
5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy
Antioch, TN 37013

Ford Ice Center Bellevue
7638 B Hwy 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221

Walmart 659
7044 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Walmart 688
5824 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211

Walmart 710
4424 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076

Walmart 3717
4040 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211

Walmart 5058
3035 Hamilton Church Rd
Nashville, TN 37013

Walmart 5616
2421 Powell Ave
Nashville, TN 37204

Walmart 4482
300 Pleasant Grove Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Walmart 272
3600 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here