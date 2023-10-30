Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson to Perform at 2023 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” The lineup includes a mix of first-time nominees and performers, along with Country Music legends and reigning CMA Awards winners, including Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson. Hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and available next day on Hulu.

Five-time nominee and first-time performer, Jelly Roll, will open the show with a not-to-be-missed performance of “Need a Favor.” CMA Awards co-host Bryan will deliver a medley of his hits including “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind Of Night,” “Play It Again” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” coming on the heels of celebrating his 30th No. 1 song. A three-time nominee this year, Stapleton will take the stage to perform his new single “White Horse,” while the night’s most-nominated artist, Wilson, will take the stage to perform her critically acclaimed song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Additional collaborations include Jelly Roll taking the stage a second time with first-time CMA Awards performer K. Michelle for a moving rendition of “Love Can Build a Bridge,” and one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tucker, will be joined by Vocal Group of the Year nominee Little Big Town, for a special performance of Tucker’s iconic “Delta Dawn.” Vocal Group and Music Video of the Year nominee this year, Old Dominion, and New Artist and Song of the Year nominee as well as first-time CMA Awards performer, Moroney, will perform their new song “Can’t Break Up Now.” Pearce, nominated for Female Vocalist and Musical Event, will take the stage to perform her lauded new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Stapleton, in addition to his solo performance.

Additional performers and presenters for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.

Tickets for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.