Jelly Roll Announces Plans for a Spot on Broadway

Nashville native Jelly Roll announced he’s putting down on Broadway.

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, he shared,“My bar’s going to be called, ‘Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville.’”

“I have a back bar, called Buddy’s, named after my late father. We’re going to set his chair there for him, it’s going to be so inspiring.”

No other details have been released at the this time from Jelly Roll or his team. Jelly Roll will join a host of other country artists who have opened a bar on Broadway which includes Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, and more. Luke Combs will soon open Hurricane in the former Wildhorse Saloon spot in November.

Jelly Roll surprised his fans last week after releasing his highly-anticipated new album, Beautifully Broken, at midnight with a deluxe edition that includes six additional songs titled: Beautifully Broken (Pickin’ Up The Pieces).

Earlier last week, Jelly shared the inspiration for naming the album Beautifully Broken during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sit down as well as during Sunday Today With Willie Geist, noting that “we are all a bit broken, and all worth saving.”

Take a listen here.

