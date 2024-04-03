Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big at IHeart Radio Awards

Jelly Roll and GRAMMY winner Lainey Wilson continue to see their stars rise, as they both take home wins at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Prior to Jelly and Wilson’s powerfully haunting performance of #1 single “Save Me” that evoked an impassioned standing ovation from the crowd, Shinedown announced Jelly Roll had won both Best New Artist (Country) and Best New Artist (Pop), continuing his truly transformative journey to mainstream super-stardom. Earlier in the show, it was announced, Wilson had won Country Song of the Year for her #1 hit single “Heart Like A Truck” off her GRAMMY Award-winning Country Album of the Year, Bell Bottom Country.

In the Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville artist Jelly Roll’s acceptance speech, he said: “My mama always told me I had a face for radio, baby! Man, I remember being a kid in the backseat of the car with my brothers. I had three older brothers and an older sister. All we did was ride around and listen to the radio, and we sung every single word. I never would have dreamed I would be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the Best New Country Artist to represent country music and the Best New Pop Artist. You don’t know what it means to a kid like me. I was thinking about it. What does it mean when a guy like me has the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year at iHeart Radio Awards? It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message, every single time. You can take it to the bank, baby. I love you Jesus, and I love you Bunnie, my wife. Thank you for everything.”

Broken Bow Records/BMG Nashville artist Lainey Wilson shared her excitement on social media, stating:“Thank you, iHeartRadio & iHeartCountry! Y’all have been in my corner since day one! Love y’all.”